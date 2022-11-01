First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Interstate BancSystem traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $244,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,130 shares of company stock worth $1,137,460 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 105.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.17%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

