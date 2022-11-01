First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $233.00. The stock traded as high as $139.09 and last traded at $138.21. 19,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,122,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

