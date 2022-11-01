FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstCash traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 1083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

