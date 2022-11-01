FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstCash traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 1083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.
In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.
FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
