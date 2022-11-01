Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

