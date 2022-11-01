Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 6.5 %

ETR:FME opened at €27.98 ($28.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.82 and a 200 day moving average of €43.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($64.90).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

