Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €37.00 ($37.76) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $25,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

