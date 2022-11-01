Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Sonya Maria Ferguson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Sonya Maria Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,074.92).
FAB opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.74.
