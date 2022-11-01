Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Sonya Maria Ferguson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Sonya Maria Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,074.92).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 12.0 %

FAB opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.74.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

