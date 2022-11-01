Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

