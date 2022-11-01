Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $13,421,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 704,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after acquiring an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.