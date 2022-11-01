GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 774.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.67.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
GEAGF stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
