GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 774.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEAGF stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.