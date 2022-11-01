Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,275,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.
Glencore Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Glencore has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
About Glencore
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.