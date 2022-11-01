Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,275,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Glencore Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Glencore has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

