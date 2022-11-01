GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q3 guidance at $0.59-0.65 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.59-$0.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.