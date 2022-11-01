GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q3 guidance at $0.59-0.65 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.59-$0.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.