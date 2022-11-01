Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

