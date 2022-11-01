Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 500 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

