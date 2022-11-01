Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

