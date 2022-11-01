Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. CL King dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

