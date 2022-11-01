Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asana were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Asana stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

