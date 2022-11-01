Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,700 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in InMode were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 871.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

InMode Stock Down 2.7 %

About InMode

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.