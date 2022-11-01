Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 15,000 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.6 %

SHC stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Sotera Health has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

