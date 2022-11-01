Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Gentherm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.