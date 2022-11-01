Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

