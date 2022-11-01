Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.