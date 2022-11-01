Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 115,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

