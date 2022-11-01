Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.0 %

FTDR stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

