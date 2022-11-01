Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.