Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

FBNC opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

