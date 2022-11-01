Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tronox were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 175.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Tronox Price Performance

Tronox Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.