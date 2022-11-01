Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $249,000 Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axonics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

