Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $268,000 Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

