Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of CASH opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,390.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $62,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

