Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $293,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of APPS opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

