Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $295,000 Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Renasant were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 99.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

