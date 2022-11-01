Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $299,000 Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MultiPlan by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

