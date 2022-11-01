Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $299,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

