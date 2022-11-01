Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $312,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Banner by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at $2,385,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Banner by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

