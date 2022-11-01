Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

