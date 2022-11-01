Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $325,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,259 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

