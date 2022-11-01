Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $334,000 Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

