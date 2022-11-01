Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $341,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Macerich were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAC stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

