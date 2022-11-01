Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $344,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last three months. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

