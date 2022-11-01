Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jamf were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 35.7% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 286,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

