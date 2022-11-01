Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $349,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 585.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bumble by 60.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

