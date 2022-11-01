Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Employers were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Employers by 709.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Trading Up 2.6 %

Employers Announces Dividend

EIG stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.12. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.