Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.