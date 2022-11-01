Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $318,000 Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $24,654,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $2,163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

