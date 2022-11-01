Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $318,000 Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $24,654,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $2,163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on VRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Insider Transactions at Veris Residential
Veris Residential Price Performance
Shares of VRE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Veris Residential Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.