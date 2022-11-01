Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:NXRT opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

