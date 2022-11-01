Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,283 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,802 in the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.