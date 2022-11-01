Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWST opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $831,434. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

