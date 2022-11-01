Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.