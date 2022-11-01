Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

